"She was super flirty" - Rob Van Dam on allegedly refusing to sleep with former top WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently opened up about his relationship with Chris Candido and Sunny earlier in his career.

Before joining the Stamford-based company in 2001, Van Dam spent several years as a regular competitor in ECW. He shared the locker room with Chris Candido and Sunny, who moved to the Land of Extreme after their WWE runs.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD addressed his relationship with Candido. He claimed they had friction because he did not sleep with Candido's girlfriend, Sunny:

[Did you have a good relationship with Chris?] I would respectfully say so just because he's passed and because there wasn't any, like, huge issues. But really, we weren't that tight, you know, and there was some friction. I always thought the friction was because I didn't f**k Tammy. And that's the only thing I could think of. I didn't put her over, and, you know, everyone else did. She was super flirty, and I was at that time married and faithful. Tammy looked great but it was like I know nothing's gonna happen with that, you know," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And it's kind of a turn-off that she's had every other one of these boys' d**ks in her mouth. But anyway, that's just personally, but she would be like really flirty all the time. And I think maybe that's why he and I... And I can't even describe the friction right now because I can't remember. That's why I think I don't think anything really specifically happened. I can't remember how it was, but it was always a little rough because Sabu and him got along really tight. Usually, when Sabu's tight with somebody, that would be all it takes for me back then, and then boom, come one in, we're all on the same click, we're all good. But with him, there was, I don't know why." [1:50 - 3:20]

Rob Van Dam recalled having a backstage confrontation with WWE legend Kurt Angle

During his time in WWE, Rob Van Dam had a few confrontations with co-workers. After a match against Kurt Angle, which saw them botching a move inside the ring, RVD confronted The Olympic Gold Medalist backstage.

In an episode of 1 Of A Kind, the Hall of Famer recalled his incident with the four-time WWE Champion:

"I remember one time he said something to me. We did something, there was something we might have bumped heads or something in the ring. I don't know what it was. That match was almost over, and he said something. It wasn't a big deal but something I remember that he was like, 'You’re not listening to me' and I took so much offense to that you know being the veteran that and just being in a position that I was and I’m like 'what? I’m not listening to you?' And the match ended, and he left first. I had myself all worked up, and when I went back there, I went straight to him," Van Dam said.

