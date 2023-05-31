"She's always want me to put over her advances" - Rob Van Dam on grabbing Ex-WWE star's "a**"

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently recalled touching Sunny's behind during a segment in ECW.

In the mid-1990s, Van Dam was an active competitor in ECW. Meanwhile, Chris Candido joined the promotion in 1996 after a short stint in WWE. His long-time girlfriend, Sunny, reunited with him after getting released from the Stamford-based company in 1998.

During an episode of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD recalled shooting a backstage segment with Candido and Sunny in ECW. The promo saw him grab Sunny's backside.

"In ECW, there was one time that sticks out in my mind where we were doing a promo where I'm walking in the building and they're walking out or vice versa and we're passing each other carrying the little rolling bag or whatever and when they walked by me, they wanted me to grab Tammy's a**. That was the deal. And Chris gets mad and then we have some words or whatever, 'we'll settle this in the ring tonight.' You know, one of those things. And so like I just thought you know, I'll work and the camera's not gonna know whatever and we went by and I just lightly patted her on the a**," he said.

The Hall of Famer further added:

"And we did it and they were like 'cut.' Anyway, Tammy comes up but she says, 'I couldn't even feel it. I couldn't even feel his hand on my a**. Look, like grab it like, you know, squeeze it.' And I was thinking, 'you know, she's always want me to put over her advances and I never do and so this is a chance for, you know, I get it.' But just like Sandman told me to lay it in the first time I ever gave him a kick, I wanted to try to make her regret it. I walked by them and I just ughh and I just squeezed it like as hard as I could, deep, hard, like ughhh, like really hard until they turn around and, 'oh,' she screamed, which was supposed to and then Chris went on with the promo and I never talked to her about it afterwards." [6:30 - 8:11]

Rob Van Dam recently returned to WWE

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Van Dam returned to the Stamford-based company to announce some draft picks. The Hall of Famer also bumped into some familiar faces backstage, including Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD detailed his recent meeting with The Beast Incarnate.

“I saw Brock for a minute. He was leaving, you know, when I was kind of across the pass and, I said, ‘Hey, Brock,’ you know, and said hi to him. And man, he's bigger than I remember. He looked like a giant. Maybe he had cowboy boots on, you know, thinking about it right now," he said.

