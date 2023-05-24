WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's former rival Rob Van Dam recently bumped into him backstage at RAW.

Rob Van Dam and Brock Lesnar aren't exactly strangers. The duo feuded way back in 2002, with Lesnar coming out on top most of the time. The two WWE veterans recently met each other backstage during the 2023 Draft edition of RAW.

On the first episode of 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Rob Van Dam revealed that he met Brock Lesnar backstage at WWE RAW and said 'hi' to The Beast Incarnate. RVD couldn't believe how jacked Lesnar was.

“I saw Brock for a minute. He was leaving, you know, when I was kind of across the pass and, I said, ‘Hey, Brock,’ you know, and said hi to him. And man, he's bigger than I remember. He looked like a giant. Maybe he had cowboy boots on, you know, thinking about it right now." [6:07 - 6:25]

Brock Lesnar wasn't the only top star that RVD met backstage

RVD met several other WWE Superstars backstage at RAW, including Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle. Owens jokingly told RVD that fans would not be happy over him not drafting himself.

At King of the Ring 2002, Brock Lesnar met RVD in the finals of the KotR tournament. The match was going to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2002. It didn't take long for Lesnar to dispose of RVD, and the match lasted just over five minutes.

The duo met once again on pay-per-view at the Vengeance 2002 event. This time around, the match was contested for RVD's Intercontinental title. RVD won the match via DQ due to Heyman pulling the referee out of the ring.

It's been seven long years since RVD wrestled in a WWE ring. As for Lesnar, he is still going strong and is one of the most popular names on the WWE roster today.

