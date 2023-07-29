"This is probably weird" - WWE legend confesses to feeling "dirty" around Stephanie McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently opened up about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon during his early days in the company.

RVD joined the Stamford-based company in 2001. He debuted alongside his former ECW co-worker Tommy Dreamer as part of the invasion storyline. Stephanie McMahon was the on-screen owner of ECW during that angle. Hence, she and Van Dam worked closely during the latter's early days in the promotion.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD spoke about his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess during the invasion angle:

"[How did you get along with Stephanie at this time?] Great! Yeah, she was always cool... Yeah, I used to at first, at first I, before I got, maybe I always still, I don't know, I used to always, this is probably weird, because someone else, I think, I've only told one more person this and they thought it sounded weird, but I felt kinda dirty around her in a way that like I don't wanna hold a baby, you know. In a sense, I wanna wash my hands first, whatever, because I'm probably dirty or whatever," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I just felt like here's The Billion Dollar Princess and then I just felt like here I am like my shirt is soaked in sweat from stretching and I'm like, 'oh, hey Stephanie [hugs her]!' And for some reason every single time I hugged her my shoulder hits her right in the chin. Still does every time. guaranteed. I don't know what it is. It's bam. (...) And with Stephanie, I used to step on her toe too. And I always just kind of felt like I was on the other side of the fence between like they're, this is gonna be taken the wrong way probably, but that's how I felt thought. I felt like they're the flash peddlers and we're just the talent, like that's how I felt." [From 01:15 to 02:54]

Check out the video below:

Why did Rob Van Dam refuse to have an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon in WWE?

During his first run in the Stamford-based company, Rob Van Dam was supposed to have an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon. However, the angle was dropped after the former WWE Champion refused to do it.

In an interview with The Dropkick Podcast, Van Dam disclosed why he turned down the idea.

"When I first got there they wanted me to do a bit of a romance angle with Stephanie and myself. And my evil ex was like the most insecure b***h on the planet and I was like thinking, 'oh my God, this gonna cost me so much grief at home.' We had a talk, me and Stephanie, and she said, 'you know, just think of this like you're an actor'. I was like, 'that's cool, except you call me Joe Blow because I've been Rob Van Dam for the last ten years,'" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

