On the July 27, 2000 episode of WWE SmackDown, Commissioner Mick Foley booked Triple H in a mixed tag team match in which he would have Trish Stratus as his partner. Stratus was still a rookie at the time. Hence, she went to The Game's room to ask him to teach her some holds.

Triple H taught Stratus how to apply a hammerlock. He then attempted to teach her the counter to the same hold. As he put her in a hammerlock, The Game asked the Hall of Famer to bend over and grab his leg from between hers.

While she did what he said, Stephanie McMahon entered the room to find them in that seemingly "intimate position." The Billion Dollar Princess was shocked. Thinking that her husband was cheating on her with the Diva of the Decade, she yelled at him and stormed out of the room.

Triple H later explained to McMahon the truth about what she saw. On the following episode of RAW Is War, The Billion Dollar Princess asked her husband to teach her the same move he did with Stratus. He reluctantly agreed.

When McMahon bent over to do the counter to the hammerlock, The Game remarked on her being taller than Stratus, which seemingly did not sit well with her. After Triple H seemingly calmed her down, Stephanie became furious when he mistakenly called her "Trish" when they were in the same position he was with Stratus on SmackDown. The then-Women's Champion grabbed her title and suitcase and left the building while The Game tried to plead with her.

You can check out the segment below:

Stephanie McMahon and WWE CCO Triple H married in 2003

While they were married on-screen during that storyline, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were not in real life. However, the couple legitimately started dating that same year. Nearly three years later, they tied the knot. They now have three daughters together.

Earlier this year, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned from WWE after her father came out of retirement to become the company's Executive Chairman. Meanwhile, The Game is still working for the company. He is currently the Chief Content Officer.

