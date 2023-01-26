"We just got real serious" - Ric Flair details his recent heart-to-heart conversation with Triple H at WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently opened up about having a heart-to-heart conversation with Triple H at RAW XXX.

For many years, The Nature Boy and The Game were close friends. However, the two had a fallout during Flair's dispute with the Stamford-based company over the "The Man" trademark a few years ago.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast in 2022, the 16-time world champion stated that he and Triple H were no longer talking to each other. However, he recently revealed that he has apologized to the current Chief Content Officer and mended their relationship.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair recently disclosed that Triple H asked to speak with him at RAW XXX. He added that the former Evolution stablemates had put their past issues behind them.

"He mentioned he wanted to talk to me and we talked. And we just got real serious. I mean we both went through the same thing. I didn't realize to what extent he's gone through. I do now. I'm not gonna share obviously but he was in a bad place just like I was. When you get there you'll realize, as only you can do if you've been there (...) that there's so much more to it and it's time to just look each other in the eye and talk about the issues and put them behind you and hope that we get to see each other tomorrow. He was like me. And it took him a long time to get over it." [9:03 - 9:57]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also apologized to Becky Lynch at RAW XXX

During his dispute over "The Man" trademark with WWE, Ric Flair also had heat with Becky Lynch. However, The Nature Boy seemingly took advantage of being at RAW XXX to bury the hatchet with the former RAW Women's Champion.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed that he apologized to Lynch and shook Seth Rollins' hand backstage.

"I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, 'May I speak with you for a minute?' I just said 'I'm sorry this ever got to where it is.' I went over and shook Seth Rollins' hands and I said, 'I'm gonna apologize to your wife.' I've just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you say it so many times for so many years," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

