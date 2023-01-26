"How could I have not appreciated you from the start" – WWE legend on initially 'hating' Bloodline member

Although WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair initially hated Sami Zayn, he has seemingly changed his opinion about the Honorary Uce.

Zayn joined WWE in 2013 and spent about two years in NXT before making his main roster debut in 2015. Over the past few years, the 38-year-old has had some memorable feuds, including one with Kevin Owens. He also held a few titles, including the NXT Championship and the Intercontinental Title. Nearly nine months ago, Zayn joined The Bloodline. He has since become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that Zayn stole the show at RAW XXX. He also expressed disbelief that he did not appreciate The Honorary Uce earlier.

"Of course the guy who I've hated, Sami Zayn, stole the show. (...) How could I have not appreciated you from the start. Because he used to say you got heat with me. Boy, you really have heat with the marks," he said. [6:22 - 6:46]

Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX

Over the past few years, Ric Flair has had heat with Becky Lynch during his dispute with WWE over "The Man" trademark. However, the two seemingly buried the hatchet last Monday during RAW XXX.

During the same episode of the To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy disclosed that he had apologized to Lynch and shook Seth Rollins' hand backstage.

"I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, 'May I speak with you for a minute?' I just said 'I'm sorry this ever got to where it is.' I went over and shook Seth Rollins' hands and I said, 'I'm gonna apologize to your wife.' I've just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you say it so many times for so many years," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s crazy. When I first met Becky (Lynch), I treated her like my own daughter.



She knows it, I know it. She and Ashley (Charlotte Flair) were best friends.”



- Ric Flair

(via WOOOOO Nation Uncensored) “It’s crazy. When I first met Becky (Lynch), I treated her like my own daughter. She knows it, I know it. She and Ashley (Charlotte Flair) were best friends.”- Ric Flair(via WOOOOO Nation Uncensored) https://t.co/d4122CAEr3

