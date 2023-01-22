"Actually disappointed" - Ric Flair reacts to respected 46-year-old veteran's WWE exit

WWE welcomed 2023 with a slew of changes as Vince McMahon's return was followed by Stephanie McMahon's unforeseen resignation. During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair reacted to Stephanie McMahon's exit and admitted to being disappointed over the development.

Stephanie McMahon served as the interim chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE in her father's absence as Triple H was appointed as the Chief Content Officer. Vince McMahon's shocking return to the Board of Directors essentially allowed Stephanie to resume her leave of absence, which she initially announced in May 2022.

It's no secret that talents and personnel loved Stephanie McMahon backstage, and many, including Ric Flair, never expected her to walk away from the company.

The Nature Boy showered massive praise on McMahon and felt she was amongst the ten best heels in wrestling history. Flair also briefly spoke about Stephanie's positive influence behind the scenes, as you can view below on the To Be The Man podcast:

"Yes, and actually disappointed. I like Stephanie a lot. I just put up a tweet about yesterday. She is one of the 10 best heels in the history of the business. I got no problem saying that. I mean, I thought it out, and I shot that over to her. And she's there with a smiley face on, but she was that damn good man. And I mean, obviously, she was a phenomenal ambassador." H/T InsideTheRopes

Ric Flair on Stephanie McMahon's big role in the Women's Revolution in WWE

Female performers have come a long way in recent times, as they no longer play second fiddle to men every week on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The Women's Revolution in WWE allowed women to headline shows, which would not have happened without Stephanie McMahon pushing for them to get more recognition on TV.

The veteran famously introduced Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks to the main roster on the RAW episode on July 13, 2015. Stephanie McMahon essentially set the trio up for an incredibly successful run as Charlotte, Banks, and Lynch went on to become mainstays in the women's division.

Stephanie McMahon has repeatedly campaigned for women to get more chances in WWE and Ric Flair said the entire roster adores her efforts.

While Stephanie McMahon not being around would be a massive loss for WWE, Ric Flair understands the reasoning behind her decision.

He continued:

"I mean, I know that Ashley and all the girls that worked with her think the world of her. I mean, you know, I remember that night. It was a last-minute decision. We were in Atlanta when she introduced Ashley, Becky, and Sasha. Do you remember that? But to have that, as opposed to the ring announcer, made all the difference in the world because she carries that kind of weight. And I think it's a loss, but at the same time, her kids are getting older. I understand."

What are your opinions on Stephanie McMahon's WWE resignation? Sound off in the comments section below.

