WWE Hall of Famer pulled Sami Zayn aside backstage at RAW XXX to praise him (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently revealed that he praised Sami Zayn when he came across the Bloodline member at this week's RAW XXX.

Zayn did some of the best work of his career on the Monday night show, where he and his Bloodline stablemates were involved in "The Trial of Sami Zayn" segment. The Honorary Uce's emotional breakdown after Paul Heyman accused him of betraying the faction has drawn considerable praise from fans.

Moreover, Jey Uso coming to Zayn's defense and the two teaming up to defeat Judgment Day after Jimmy Uso got injured made for great TV. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed he had a chat backstage with Zayn at RAW XXX.

The former SmackDown General Manager praised Sami Zayn for coming across as a "real" person and not just a character on TV.

"I pulled Sami to the side, and I told him, "Brother, you got it. You got it.' I said I ain't blowing smoke up your a**; I don't do this. If I'm pulling you aside and telling you something, it's because I see it. And I said the same thing you did. I said I don't see that character in you. I see Sami Zayn. You're just real, and that makes it all the more better when you're real. I told him those words last night, and Sami is going to be the next big superstar," said Teddy Long. (13:26 - 13:53)

Bill Apter also praised Sami Zayn's work at RAW XXX

Not just Teddy Long, but Bill Apter is also a fan of the former Intercontinental Champion's work as part of The Bloodline. The veteran journalist praised Sami Zayn's work on RAW XXX, saying the SmackDown star has come a long way.

"It was very spontaneous how the whole thing went down. And Zayn's face, the emotions he showed, my goodness, he has come such a long way in it. Even though you know how wrestling goes, you look at this, and you go, this is real," said Bill Apter. (12:54 - 1:15)

With Zayn reported to be involved in Roman Reigns' match with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023, fans can expect a lot more drama come January 28.

