Top WWE star reportedly set to be involved in Roman Reigns' match at the Royal Rumble 

Recent reports have suggested Roman Reigns' match at the Royal Rumble could feature some form of involvement from The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Despite both being a part of The Bloodline, Reigns and Sami Zayn's relationship has become complicated over the past few weeks. The Tribal Chief even held a trial for Zayn this past Monday on RAW, as his fate in the faction was decided.

According to a report from Xero News, the former Intercontinental Champion may play a vital role in Reigns' world title match on January 28.

"Sami Zayn is set to be involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in some form."

Roman Reigns is set for a huge match this weekend as he will take on Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Sami Zayn could win the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble winner gets a chance to main-event WrestleMania and face a world champion of their choosing. Zayn is currently riding a wave of momentum that could see him in that spot very soon.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T contemplated Sami Zayn potentially outlasting 29 other stars to win the marquee battle royal this weekend.

"I could see Sami Zayn winning just because he's had that lightning in a bottle effect. We've been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business. So, when I look at someone like Sami, he's just proved himself as far as what kind of soldier he really truly is. Oh, how many times have I said, 'man, if I had 10 Sami Zayns.' I said that many many times man because that dude is all purpose. He does everything and he does it pretty much, he does it all right." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Although Sami Zayn has pledged his loyalty to Roman Reigns on countless occasions, the chance to possibly win a world title may be too good for The Honorary Uce to pass up.

