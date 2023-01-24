Bloodline member winning the Royal Rumble match is not ruled out, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed the possibility of Sami Zayn winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Zayn is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. The Honorary Uce is a member of The Bloodline. Although Roman Reigns put him on trial this Monday on RAW XXX, The Tribal Chief found him "not guilty" for the time being.

Later that same night, Adam Pearce allowed him to replace Jimmy Uso and join forces with Jey to successfully defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. Despite this, many fans have been expecting Zayn to turn on The Bloodline soon.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Zayn's credentials as a performer and the latter's ability to entertain the crowd. He added that The Honorary Uce is capable of winning the Royal Rumble and facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"I could see Sami Zayn winning just because he's had that lightning in a bottle effect. We've been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business. So, when I look at someone like Sami, he's just proved himself as far as what kind of soldier he really truly is. Oh, how many times have I said, 'man, if I had 10 Sami Zayns.' I said that many many times man because that dude is all purpose. He does everything and he does it pretty much, he does it all right." [18:03 - 18:50]

Booker T believes a 37-year-old superstar is the favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Check out his comments here.

Could Sami Zayn win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

In 2013, Sami Zayn signed with the Stamford-based company. He has since won the NXT and the Intercontinental Championship. However, the 38-year-old has never won a world championship in the promotion.

In a recent interview with Detroit News, Zayn stated that winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is not unrealistic.

"When you get this close and you're in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I'm already here, maybe winning it's not totally unrealistic (...) That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else," he said.

Sami Zayn could replace a fellow Bloodline member to win a major award. Check out the details here.

