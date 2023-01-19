"Not totally unrealistic" - Bloodline member on possibly winning Roman Reigns' WWE Championship

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have been an integral part of WWE SmackDown programming as members of The Bloodline. However, there has been tension between them recently. Zayn has come out to say that dethroning The Tribal Chief will not be unrealistic.

On the December 30, 2022, edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief teamed up with The Honorary Uce to battle John Cena and Kevin Owens. After The Bloodline's loss, the faction's imploding chances are at an all-time high.

From the looks of it, Sami Zayn could soon be expelled from the group, leading to a clash between the two sides. During a recent interview with Detroit News, The Honorary Uce shared his thoughts on possibly taking the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns.

"When you get this close and you're in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I'm already here, maybe winning it's not totally unrealistic," ... "That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else." said Sami Zayn.

He went on to state that at this point in his career, he would be fine with or without a World Championship win.

"If it happens, awesome. If it doesn't happen, it still would have all been awesome."

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra Give the percentage chance of Sami Zayn beating Roman Reigns for the Gold in the comments! Give the percentage chance of Sami Zayn beating Roman Reigns for the Gold in the comments! https://t.co/BXavSaohMk

While that might not be in sight, WWE could certainly make a surprising move by booking Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns. We can only wait for the future to unfold.

Roman Reigns might have spoiled Sami Zayn's possible victory on WWE SmackDown

On the January 13 edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn was scheduled to battle his real-life best friend and Roman Reigns' current rival, Kevin Owens.

Before the match, Zayn knocked on the door of The Bloodline's locker room to discuss strategies. However, Paul Heyman told him that The Usos and Solo Sikoa are not in the locker room and Roman Reigns wants him to defeat Owens on his own. The Master Strategist gladly accepted the verdict.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns is leaving Sami Zayn by himself out of love Roman Reigns is leaving Sami Zayn by himself out of love 😳 https://t.co/RAXiPEYghQ

During the match between the real-life best friends, Sami Zayn appeared to have things under control. He was about to finish off the match with a Helluva Kick but The Usos interfered and assaulted Kevin Owens. The match ended in with a DQ.

The Honorary Uce appeared to be confused after the match and could have possibly realized that The Head of The Table is just using him for his own benefit and doesn't want him to shine.

If that's the case, fans could see a double-cross happen very soon and The Bloodline could soon lose a member.

Do you think The Bloodline will implode soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

