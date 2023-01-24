37-year-old WWE star is the favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes that Cody Rhodes is the favorite to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

After six years of absence, The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company last April at WrestleMania 38. About two months later, he suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle injury and has been out of action since. However, the 37-year-old recently announced that he would return to compete in the Royal Rumble Match.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he believes Cody Rhodes is a credible opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Hence, the former world champion picked Rhodes to win the prestigious battle royal.

"Well, I think trying to get to that picture we're trying to paint. I think it's very feasible that I could see Cody Rhodes winning this thing because we gotta find Roman [Reigns] an opponent that the fans are gonna get behind. And we can go out and make some money. I'm not thinking about the match, more so the marquee," he said. [16:28 - 16:57]

Should Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few months, rumors have suggested The Rock was returning to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, recent reports have claimed that The Brahma Bull has told the company that he does not have enough time to get into shape to compete against The Tribal Chief.

On a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that Cody Rhodes should be the one to face Reigns if The Rock is unavailable.

"Well, I mean that's my pick. I said if it's anybody it's gonna be Cody but, you know, people talking about The Rock and like I said, if something like that was to happen, I think, you know, I'm all in because it's money. It's all about business more than anything so yeah yeah I'm all in on that," he explained.

