Cody Rhodes' return run in WWE lasted just two months, but his impact was big enough that he is a favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that Rhodes and a certain SmackDown star have a ton of potential.

The SmackDown star happens to be none other than 35-year-old Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The Austrian had a dominant debut year on the main roster in 2022, and he is rumored to be a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Gunther, stating that he belongs in a top position where he can face the likes of Brock Lesnar:

"I think they should put him [Gunther] in a top position, the way he works, he belongs in that position. Because he works just the opposite of all the flippy-flopers." (5:00 - 5:17)

Mantell criticized a segment from late 2022 on SmackDown where Gunther was running away from Braun Strowman. He named Gunther and Cody Rhodes as two superstars with a ton of potential:

"I think Gunther when they had him running from [Braun] Strowman, I was thinking, 'What in the hell are they [doing]?' That was totally out of character for him. I can see him looking there and maybe stepping out, but I didn't see that. But I think Gunther, and Cody [Rhodes]. Cody's on RAW, correct? I think those are two characters that have a ton of potential." (5:33 - 6:19)

You can watch the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Does a date with destiny await Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

The Road to WrestleMania is going to be an interesting one for Cody Rhodes. After an explosive two months, he was suddenly put on the sidelines for seven months following surgery.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that things weren't looking good as far as The Rock's return was concerned. If Cody Rhodes wins the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, then it's likely a confirmation that The Great One won't be returning for a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes