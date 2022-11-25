35-year-old rising star rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania - Reports

Brock Lesnar might not be the company's top champion, but he is a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle. According to new reports, The Beast Incarnate might have a showdown with Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, Gunther made his main roster debut and quickly climbed to the top of the division as he defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. Since then, no WWE Superstar has been able to beat The Ring General or take away his title.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar remains a dominant superstar who took Roman Reigns to his limits at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022. Earlier this month, he outsmarted Bobby Lashley and defeated him for the first time in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2022.

According to a new report from Xero News, a match between The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate is being discussed for The Showcase of the Immortals in Hollywood. It is not clear if Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39 will be for the Intercontinental Championship or not.

Lesnar has several championships and accomplishments under his belt, but he has never won the prestigious Intercontinental Championship or United States Championship in the company.

Gunther has named Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent

Gunther had an impressive run in the Black and Gold brand where he was the United Kingdom Champion for around 870 days. Around the time when NXT UK was coming to an end, Gunther moved to the US.

Earlier this year, he was moved to the main roster and defeated a list of superstars on his way to the top. Speaking to WMBD News, the 35-year-old superstar named The Beast Incarnate as his dream opponent:

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see if The Ring General will be able to dominate Brock Lesnar as he did with his previous opponents in NXT and the main roster.

