2-time WWE Hall of Famer will compete in the Royal Rumble for the first time in 11 years if Triple H invites him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently expressed his willingness to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The 57-year-old currently works as a color commentator on WWE's third brand, NXT. Although he last competed in a WWE ring in 2012, the former World Heavyweight Champion has wrestled a few matches in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, over the past few years. Last December, Booker T teamed up with Mysterious Q to challenge Fly Def for the ROW Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time in 11 years. He disclosed that he would do it if he received an invitation from WWE and Triple H.

"Hey man, you know what? If I get the invite, I definitely will. You know, I think the people would pop off the 'Can You Dig it, Sucka?' That's who I am, that's who I be, and hopefully I'll get that little envelope in the mail real soon, man, 'cause I'm training. I'm in shape, I'm prepared, and the thing is, if I do it, it's gonna be the best Spinaroonie you ever seen in your life," he said. [1:20:11 - 1:20:41] [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Booker T recently gave an update on his future in WWE

Last October, Wade Barrett moved from the NXT commentary table to join Michael Cole on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Booker T replaced him on the company's third brand. While the Hall of Famer's job as a color commentator was supposed to end by December, he recently disclosed that he was not leaving the commentator's desk.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer revealed that he is now a full-time color commentator on NXT.

"That's my job now. That's my job full-time. I'm full-time now. I'm full-time on NXT all right. I'm gonna be in your ear, all up in your ear [laughs] every Tuesday. (...) Wade Barrett, I don't know if they will keep him on, you know, find a spot for him over on, you know, RAW or SmackDown or something, but his a** isn't coming back to NXT. He's finished. He's wrapped," he explained. [6:53 - 7:41]

