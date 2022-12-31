"All the ladies, they loved [him]" - Booker T recalls saving WWE legend from angry boyfriend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently recalled the time he and his brother, Stevie Ray, saved Hacksaw Jim Duggan from an angry boyfriend at a club.

Duggan has had multiple runs in the Stamford-based company. His first lasted nearly six years between 1987 and 1993. During that same period, the WWE Hall of Famer tied the knot with his wife, Debra Duggan. They now have two daughters, Celia and Rebecca.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recalled an incident in which he and his brother saved Duggan's life at a club before he was married:

"Back in the day before he was married, we used to go to this club back in the day in Atlanta called Rupert's. And Hacksaw man, all the ladies man, they loved Hacksaw Jim Duggan. The girls man, they loved Hacksaw. I'm serious man, (...) So, Hacksaw rolls in the club, right? And this girl, you know, that was in the club, she was all over him and her boyfriend hated it, right? So, this guy had like three other guys and they were gonna jump on Hacksaw Jim Duggan and, you know, roast him pretty good in the club, right?" Booker said. [1:30 - 2:14]

As the angry boyfriend and his group were about to attack the Hall of Famer, Booker T and Stevie Ray (aka Harlem Heat) entered the club:

"Me and my brother, we just happened to walk in Rupert's, right? We didn't know what was happening. And Hacksaw looks up, saw me and my brother, he'd go, 'heaaaaat! Heaaaaat!'' And we came over and then the guys kind of like just got away from him and left him alone. We saved Hacksaw Jim Duggan's life in Rupert's in Atlanta, Georgia," Booker added. [2:15 - 2:38]

Could Harlem Heat reunite in WWE?

Harlem Heat had a legendary career as a tag team in WCW. Booker T and his brother, Stevie Ray, held the WCW Tag Team Championships ten times. However, the WWE Hall of Famers never wrestled together in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan disclosed that he would like to see Harlem Heat reunite in WWE. He added that he wanted to see them face the NXT Tag Team Champions, The New Day, at WrestleMania 39:

"I would love it. I would love it. I think it would be a lot of fun. (...) The promos would be great. (...) And it works really easy. The New Day would work easy with them. And Booker T can do The Spinaroonie and people pop and the five-time and everything. This match would be dope," he said. [0:40 - 1:05]

