Paul Heyman welcomed us to RAW, and then Roman Reigns took over and said that Kevin Owens is going to need more than John Cena to beat him, he's going to need the whole locker room. We saw The Bloodline beat up Mustafa Ali backstage before the show headed to the ring.

RAW Results (December 19, 2022): The Street Profits vs. Judgment Day

Priest and Ford kicked off the match and The Street Profits were in control early on. Balor came in and got some big moves before we saw The Bloodline beating up Elias and some other superstars backstage.

Damian Priest got the South of Heaven on Dawkins, taking him out before Balor came back and got a suplex and a Slingblade on Ford.

Akira Tozawa came out and was about to splash a drink in Ripley's face, but she ducked, and Dom got hit instead. The distraction allowed The Street Profits to get their finisher on Balor for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Judgment Day

Grade: B+

Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW

Ripley had a headlock locked in early on before trying for the Riptide but Tozawa reversed it. Rhea tried for a powerbomb next, and Tozawa reversed it into a Hurricanrana.

Rhea was sent outside, and Balor dragged Tozawa's feet from the apron, dropping him. The Street Profits took Balor and Priest down at ringside, but Rhea got a one-handed powerbomb off a distraction from Dominik before getting the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, The Bloodline attacked a bunch of superstars, including Dolph Ziggler.

The O.C vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

The O.C. were in control early on and isolated Gable in the ring. Otis came in and got some big strikes before Gallows sent him outside the ring with a shoulder tackle. The O.C. then tossed Gable outside and onto Otis before we headed for a break

Back on RAW, Gallows was in control in the ring, but Otis came in and took him down with a clothesline. Gable tried for a moonsault but missed before The O.C. got the Magic Killer on him and picked up the win.

Result: The O.C. def. Alpha Academy

After the match, The OC were celebrating when The Bloodline attacked them in the ring.

Grade: B

After a break, Adam Pearce was out with security to stop The Bloodline's trail of carnage, but Zayn told him off before sending a warning to Kevin Owens. AJ Styles attacked the heels on the way out before The Bloodline retreated.

Backstage, AJ Styles asked for a match with Sami Uso tonight and got it.

Alexa Bliss was backstage in an interview and said that Bray Wyatt turned her into an evil version of herself. Bliss said that after she got therapy, she thought that she would be fine, but apparently, after Wyatt's return, she was going out of control again.

Bianca was about to talk about Wyatt, but Alexa got worked up and told her to focus on her instead. Near the end of the interview, Wyatt's Firefly logo flashed on the screen, and Alexa smashed Bianca in the head with a flower vase shortly after, knocking her out.

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz - Ladder Match on RAW

Lumis was in control early on, but the Miz hit him with a ladder on the outside and then tried to set it up in the ring. Lumis hit him back with the same ladder before setting it up in the corner and sending Miz face-first into it.

Dexter got a superplex before almost dropping a ladder on his crotch but then got him on the second try. The two got on top of the ladder, and The Miz dropped the ladder, dropping Lumis.

Miz hit a neckbreaker on the apron before dropping a ladder on him on the outside. He then trapped Lumis between the two halves of a ladder and dropped another one on top, before piling up chairs on top.

Gargano interfered and took a beatdown at ringside before being driven over the barricades with a ladder. Lumis somehow got back up and hit Miz with a Rock Bottom on the ladders before almost sending him through the announcers' desk with a dive from a ladder.

Lumis was down from a risky move but still managed to get back on the ladder and drop the Miz. Bronson Reed came out and took Lumis down and hit a frog splash on him before helping Miz get up the ladder and win the match.

Result: The Miz def. Dexter Lumis

Grade: A

Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles on RAW

AJ Styles was in control early on and got some big moves before Sami blocked the phenomenal forearm and dropped him on the ropes. Sami beat him down in the ring before taking a neck breaker. Sami blocked the forearm once more before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Sami got a near fall off a brainbuster before AJ locked in the calf crusher. Solo Sikoa came out at ringside before getting into a brawl with AJ. Sami joined in and distracted the ref while Solo got the Samoan Spike on The Phenomenal One on the apron, allowing Zayn to pick up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. AJ Styles

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins was out next on RAW and bragged about how The Bloodline didn't attack him since they were scared. Austin Theory came out next and bragged about being a champ before Seth noted that Theory had grown up after being the champ.

Theory called Rollins washed up, but Seth said that he was the 'mountaintop.' He tried to get theory to fight him, but The Bloodline showed up before Theory ran out with his title.

Rollins was left alone and The Usos were beating down on him before Kevin Owens showed up to make the save. The Usos retreated before Seth and Owens booked a match with them tonight.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley on RAW

Lynch got a big takedown early on before Damage CTRL ran a distraction from the apron, letting Bayley take control. Bayley got a clothesline before Becky hit back with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Lynch went for a leg drop, but it was countered.

She hit the Bayley-To-Bayley to Lynch, but she somehow kicked out. Bayley rolled Becky with her feet on the rope, but the ref caught her. Becky got the Manhandle Slam on Bayley, but Dakota Kay dragged her outside before she could get the pin.

Becky was distracted by Damage CTRL when Bayley attacked her from behind with a monitor. Bayley followed up with the Rose Plant in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Bayley def. Becky Lynch

Grade: B

Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos on RAW

A brawl broke out between the two teams right off the bat, and after the bell, Rollins and Jey were in the ring to start the match. The Usos took a beating early in the match, with Rollins getting a superkick on Jimmy and a double crossbody on both Usos.

Owens came in with a Swanton Bomb, but Jimmy got his knees up. Solo Sikoa showed up at ringside before The O.C. joined them as well. Rollins got a stomp on Jey on the floor before Theory took Rollins out with the title belt.

In the ring, Jimmy got a near fall off a superkick before Owens got the pop-up powerbomb for the win!

Result: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def. The Usos

Grade: B+

Episode rating: A

We got a great ladder match tonight on RAW with the return of Bronson Reed, while the Bloodline unleashed a reign of terror on the whole locker room.

