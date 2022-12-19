"I have to run through Roman Reigns" - 40-year-old WWE Superstar wants to have a big-time match against The Tribal Chief

As a member of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest is currently one of the hottest things in WWE. The Archer of Infamy recently spoke about having a showdown against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The 40-year-old WWE Superstar surprisingly appeared during the WrestleMania 38 match between Edge and AJ Styles to join the former and form The Judgment Day. The group soon betrayed The Rated R Superstar to include Finn Balor and has dominated RAW ever since.

Speaking on The Five Count, Damian Priest addressed his wish to go up against The Tribal Chief and the Bloodline. When asked about who he wants to face in WWE, he replied by stating that The Judgment should soon clash with The Bloodline.

"It's hard to pick one over the other, but it'd be a lie if I didn't say at some point, we need the Judgment Day and the Bloodline to get in there and mix it up."

The former United States Champion stated that he wants to run through Roman Reigns to become the biggest superstar in the business. According to him, the encounter will happen for sure.

"I want my name to live forever. I want the fame and the fortune and the stardom that comes with being the main WWE Superstar. I have to do that, I have to run through Roman Reigns. That has to happen. At some point, I'm sure it will, we'll cross paths down the line. That's always a thought in my head. Before it's all said and done, me and him need to square off. We need to handle some business together, I know that'll be great when it does happen," Damian Priest said. [H/T Fightful]

Considering that the two factions are currently on separate brands, an encounter doesn't seem to be in sight. Hopefully, the showdown will happen in 2023, and Damian Priest will shine as the main attraction.

Roman Reigns and Damian Priest currently dominate WWE as members of powerful factions

Brad=julian98 @tommitcheall Ome thing I wanna see judgment day do is enter a fuead with the bloodline and have preist and dom win the tag team titles and habe fin win the #WWE title or have him win both qorld titles from regions then have rhea win the raw women's title.and get another female superstar Ome thing I wanna see judgment day do is enter a fuead with the bloodline and have preist and dom win the tag team titles and habe fin win the #WWE title or have him win both qorld titles from regions then have rhea win the raw women's title.and get another female superstar https://t.co/JNcWW1Wr7O

Roman Reigns turned heel in 2020 and went on to form The Bloodline. He is undoubtedly at the highest level as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His faction is the strongest force on SmackDown.

The Usos have been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over 400 days, while Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman have been incredible at making the faction as great as it is today. The Bloodline proved its supremacy by defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

On the other hand, The Judgment Day has consistently continued its rivalry with Edge. The Hall of Famer tried to use Rey and Dominik Mysterio's help, but the evil group turned Dominik against the babyface alliance to become their newest member.

Rhea Ripley even crossed all limits and hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to, while Dominik Mysterio unethically used his father's incapability to hit him. If they continue their dominance on RAW, they could soon go up against The Bloodline to determine the supreme force in WWE.

Would you like to see Damian Priest face Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes