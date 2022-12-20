What has Becky Lynch been doing outside of WWE?

Becky Lynch is, without a doubt, one of the biggest WWE stars of the past 25 years. Like many of her fellow superstars to reach that same level of fame - such as John Cena, Batista, and The Rock, just to name a few - Becky has been exploring entertainment opportunities outside of the squared circle.

While The Man is certainly showing no signs of winding down her in-ring career anytime soon, she's also being prudent. Over the last couple of years, the Lass Kicker has used her free time to explore the possibilities the world of Hollywood has to offer. From the looks of things, it seems like it suits her.

Becky Lynch nearly skipped WWE altogether

In 2006, following a serious head injury, Becky Lynch took an extended break from the pro wrestling world. During that time, she went to school and earned a degree in acting. Soon, she found herself with a small - very small - role on History Channel's Vikings (a show that would also feature her fellow WWE Superstar Edge).

Becky would return to wrestling in an effort to get in shape for the stunt-heavy part - and that would lead to her signing with WWE instead.

Like many of her contemporaries, Becky Lynch's first film experience came as part of a WWE Studios production. In this instance, it was as the villainous Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6: Close Quarters - a 2018 action flick also starring The Miz and Shawn Michaels. (Also, as far as this writer is concerned, it was actually one of the better Marine films.)

Following that, she made an appearance as herself in the Showtime series Billions in 2020 and took a small voice acting role in 2021 animated film Rumble.

In 2021, it was reported that Becky Lynch had filmed an undisclosed role in a post-credits scene for the Marvel Studios blockbuster Eternals. According to the report, while the scene was ultimately cut (after being deemed "too depressing"), Disney executives were apparently pleased with The Man's work and were still interested in having her as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Her most recent acting work was as 80s pop music superstar Cyndi Lauper on the NBC sitcom Young Rock. Coincidentally, the show is based on the early life of her fellow WWE Superstar-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson.

