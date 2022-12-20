"That's the important part" - Dolph Ziggler shares his one goal in WWE

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently disclosed that his goal is to leave the professional wrestling business in a better place than when he started.

He has spent nearly two decades in the promotion and has had a remarkable career. The Showoff began out as a part of the Spirit Squad and became a reliable performer for the company. Ziggler is rarely the star of the show, but always delivers in the ring, no matter which superstar he is in there with.

Speaking on Andy's Hall Access, Dolph commented on embracing his role as a veteran in the locker room:

"My favorite thing is, if someone goes, 'Oh, he's an old vet,' well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I'm good at my job, and I'm comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help, but also going, 'I'm not just here to help.' I also have this ego and have this talent that I go, 'Damnit, I want to steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I'm on the card or not.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Ziggler noted that he doesn't care about titles, he wants to leave the business in a better place:

"I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It's not titles, it's not a certain match or person or whatever, it's to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it's better because I was a part of it. That's the important part." [H/T: Fightful]

Dolph Ziggler wants a stipulation match against WWE SmackDown star

Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and challenged Natalya to a stipulation match.

The show rolled a clip of Natalya putting The Showoff in the Sharpshooter from a previous episode. Nattie took to Twitter to challenge Dolph to a singles match. The 42-year-old responded and suggested a submission match, with Natalya's Sharpshooter versus his stand-up comedy to see who quits first.

Dolph Ziggler recently called out Austin Theory on WWE RAW and claimed that he is not ready to be the United States Champion. Theory and Ziggler battled on the November 14th edition of RAW but the match ended in a disqualification.

It will be interesting to see if Ziggler is able to humble the 25-year-old or if Theory defeats the veteran when they meet in the ring again.

What is your favorite moment of Dolph Ziggler's WWE career so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

