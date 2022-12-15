Former Women's Champion wants a match against Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya wants to square off against Dolph Ziggler in a match.

WWE's official Twitter posted a throwback video of Natalya and Dolph during an appearance on The Bump in December 2021. In the video, Natalya tapped out Ziggler with the Sharpshooter while on set for the talk show.

Ziggler was on The Bump today and commented on the "only match in Bump history". The 42-year-old joked that this isn't the first time Natalya has had him in the Sharpshooter outside a wrestling ring.

"I love that it was Nattie," said Dolph Ziggler. "She's a killer. By the way, if we were doing the interview, that would have happened anyway. I would love to say that was the first time but not even close. She's the best. I really enjoy that you can have those matches. I've had a match with a broom before." [00:30 - 00:48]

Natalya took to Twitter to challenge Dolph Ziggler to a match and added that she loves The Bump.

"We need a match @HEELZiggler! More reasons why I love #WWETheBump 🥰@wwe," tweeted Natalya.

Former WWE star hopes to face Natalya one day

Xia Brookside was released by the company earlier this year when NXT UK was disbanded to prepare for the launch of NXT Europe next year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year-old said that she wanted to face Natalya one day. She added that she would also like to battle Mickie James in a match as well.

"I don't know if it's an era thing. But I really wanna wrestle Natalya. Natalya has been my go-to for years. But I also want to wrestle Mickie James now. So she needs to... Yeah." [7:20 - 7:35]

You can watch the full interview here:

Natalya is currently out of action after suffering a fractured nose as a result of a knee strike from Shayna Baszler. Time will tell if the 40-year-old will make it back in time for the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

Which superstar would you like to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes