The Bloodline teases feud with a new top faction on RAW

The Bloodline has been wreaking havoc in the first hour of Monday Night RAW. Starting with Elias, they attacked NXT star Andre Chase before taking out the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Dolph Ziggler. However, the limit seemed to be them taking out another top faction in The O.C.

After The O.C. got a win over The Alpha Academy, The Usos and Sami Zayn took them out. This resulted in The Bloodline cutting a promo to prevent security or Adam Pearce from entering the ring.

As they were exiting, AJ Styles made sure to get his bit of offense in as well.

However, this was a clear-cut tease of a feud between The Bloodline and The O.C.

As for Styles, he confronted Adam Pearce backstage. The Phenomenal One was understandably enraged about everything that had just unfolded. He demanded a match, and Adam Pearce granted one between him and Sami "Uso" for later in the night.

It will be interesting to see how things play out between The O.C. and Roman Reigns' faction. Now that The O.C. is definitively done fighting The Judgment Day, they could be involved in Kevin Owens' upcoming feud against Roman Reigns.

