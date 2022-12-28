"I knew I was gonna be fired" - WWE initially banned Booker T from doing The Spinaroonie

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed that the company initially banned him from doing his signature move, The Spinaroonie.

In 1993, Booker T joined WCW. He spent about eight years in the promotion, during which the 57-year-old held several championships and became a WCW Triple Crown Champion. However, he moved to WWE after WCW went out of business in 2001.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he received instructions not to do his Spinaroonie when he signed with WWE.

"When I came from WCW to WWF, the first thing they tell, one of the agents told me not to do was, 'don't shake anybody's hand or give anybody a high five on the way to the ring. Go straight to the ring and get in the ring and don't even acknowledge.' That's what I was told. As well as, 'don't do the Spinaroonie.' That's what I was told. Those two things I was told," he said. [1:24:32 - 1:25:04]

Booker T was sure he would not get over with fans if he followed these instructions. He even believed he would be fired within six months. Hence, he took the matter to Vince McMahon.

"I knew I wasn't gonna get over that way all right. I knew I was gonna be fired within about six months just like all the rest of the WCW guys. So, I went into Vince McMahon's office (...) He goes, 'yeah, Book, come on in.' I said, 'Vince, I got this agent telling me to do this. I got that agent telling me not to do this. And I got this agent telling me to don't do either one of those.' Okay, I say, 'I know I'm gonna get fired that way.' I say, 'so, if you don't mind, letting me go out and do it my way and if you don't like it just fire me.' And he goes, 'do your stuff,'" he added. [1:25:09 - 1:25:48]

Booker T is open to making an in-ring return in WWE

Although he initially retired from in-ring competition, Booker T has competed in a few matches on his promotion Reality of Wrestling over the past few years. The Hall of Famer also seems open to returning to in-ring action in WWE next month at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he would participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match next year if he receives an invitation from Triple H.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'll be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that date because if I get the invitation, I'm definitely gonna, you know, execute it, definitely going to be, you know, be there. I'm gonna be in the middle of that ring. I'm gonna be prepared to be in the middle of that ring if that happens. But now, I mean nobody's talked to me or anything like that about being in the Rumble. There again I don't have any itch to scratch or anything like that but hey man I'm always down," he said. [18:50 - 19:23]

