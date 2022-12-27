Booker T names the two top AEW stars he wants to see join WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently picked two All Elite Wrestling stars he would like to see join the Stamford-based promotion, with MJF and Jade Cargill being the two names on his list.

Both Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Jade Cargill are two of the most talented and charismatic young stars in professional wrestling today. MJF currently sits atop AEW as its world champion and Jade as the TBS Champion, having held the belt for more than 350 days.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why the 30-year-old star would thrive in WWE's Women's division.

"She's kind of like under the radar, you know what I mean? She's not in the big belt picture. She's like on her own wing . . . It's not like she's really in the division," Booker added: "(she) has WWE written all over her."

The Hall of Famer also stated why he also wants to see MJF make the switch from All Elite Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"People always say, 'Why is Booker T always putting MJF over?'" he said. "Because, damn it, I want him in the WWE." H/T Wrestling Inc

Whilst in recent years, AEW has picked up many former WWE talents, the pendulum swung in a big way this year as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion founders, Cody Rhodes, returned to the company where he originally made his name.

Booker T is a big fan of MJF

Displaying skills on the mic that wrestling fans have not seen for a generation, the Long Island native has become one of the biggest names in the business.

Continuing to speak on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the 26-year-old's commitment and knowledge of the pro wrestling industry.

"I like everything about MJF. I watch him work in the ring, as well as outside of the ring, and it seems like he’s a student of the game still." H/T Wrestling Inc

This past November at Full Gear, MJF silenced many of his critics when he defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship.

