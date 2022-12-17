"Looking forward to it" – Booker T says 21-year-old WWE star is a future Hall of Famer

Current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Roxanne Perez is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Nearly three years after starting her wrestling training, Perez joined Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling when she was only 16. After spending a few years there, the 21-year-old joined Ring of Honor in 2021. Last March, however, Perez signed with WWE. She is now active on NXT, where she recently captured the NXT Women's Championship.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Roxanne Perez, stating that she is a future Hall of Famer.

"She's a future Hall of Famer already man I think, you know what I mean. Right now, she has to stay on this trajectory. She's gonna be, and I said this man, I said she's leader 20 years from now. You know, going to the Hall of Fame, you know, thanking me, you know I'm old [laughs]. It's gonna be good man, it's gonna be good. I'm looking forward to it," he said. [6:26 - 6:46]

WWE Legend Mickie James believes Roxanne Perez will become one of the biggest stars in wrestling

Despite her young age, Roxanne Perez has held several championships in her career. The 21-year-old is a former ROW Diamonds Division Champion, ROH Women's World Champion, and New Texas Pro Women's Champion. She recently ended Mandy Rose's historic 413-day title run to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Legend Mickie James recently praised Perez, stating that she would become one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

"You could just see it. This girl is about to take off. She is so young and she has got the whole world at her feet. She is going to be one of the biggest stars in wrestling. One of the biggest stars in wrestling," she said. [0:32 - 00:45]

