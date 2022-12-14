Newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently discussed her victory over Mandy Rose on the latest episode of the developmental brand.

At Deadline this past Saturday, Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge to earn an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship. During this week's show, she collided with The Golden Goddess in the main event and ended her 413-day reign to capture the coveted title.

WWE shared a clip on Twitter of Roxanne Perez after the match, talking about her NXT Women's Championship win. She reflected on her journey to WWE and what it means for her to hold the gold.

"About 2016, is the year I started wrestling and I was 14 years old, and that was the day that I just said I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure that I get to the WWE. No matter what it takes, I'm gonna get there. And my whole life revolved around wrestling. Up until now, everything I did, literally every single thing I did was to be here and was for this championship. I'm sure you saw, I just broke down into tears out there, but everything was worth it. All the trials, tribulations, the ups and the downs, everything single thing was so worth it," said Perez. [0:09 - 1:05]

You can check out the clip below:

Roxanne Perez is the second youngest NXT Women's Champion in WWE history

At 21 years old, Roxanne is the youngest person in WWE to hold the coveted NXT Women's Championship. The youngest was the inaugural champion Paige (real-life Saraya Bevis), who won the gold at the age of 20.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

NXT From making her #SmackDown debut to winning the 1st ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, what a debut year in the #WWE it has been for Roxanne Perez! #WWE NXT From making her #SmackDown debut to winning the 1st ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, what a debut year in the #WWE it has been for Roxanne Perez! 🔥#WWENXT https://t.co/WHl2MmsfsL

RAW Superstar Asuka holds the record for the longest reign as she was champion for 510 days. Roxanne Perez has had an impressive run in WWE this year, as she also held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles with her former best friend, Cora Jade.

It remains to be seen how she will fare with the NXT Women's Title around her waist.

Who would you like to see Roxanne Perez defend her title against? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes