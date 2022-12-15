"She is going to be one of the biggest stars in wrestling" - WWE legend Mickie James praises newly-crowned champion

WWE legends Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer recently praised Roxanne Perez after she captured the NXT Women's Championship.

Perez won the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge this past Saturday at NXT Deadline to earn a shot at the title. It came in short order as Roxanne defeated Mandy Rose last night to win the NXT Women's Championship. Mandy Rose's title reign lasted over 400 days and she was shockingly released by WWE earlier today.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Mickie James praised the newly-crowned champion. Mickie spoke about a conversation she had with Roxanne Perez when she was booking Empowerrr in NWA.

"I finally met her at that tryout," said Mickie James. "I told her, and I'm saying this now because Scott (D'Amore) would have probably stabbed me in the eyeball. But I was like 'I hope I don't see you back here'. You could just see it. This girl is about to take off. She is so young and she has got the whole world at her feet. She is going to be one of the biggest stars in wrestling. One of the biggest stars in wrestling." [00:17 - 00:45]

Roxanne Perez responds to praise from WWE legend

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez quickly responded to the praise from Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer on social media.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter to thank James and Dreamer for their support and noted that she will not forget the inspiration they both gave her early in her wrestling career.

"Thank you so much @MickieJames and @THETOMMYDREAMER. You guys gave me so much inspiration and encouragement. I’ll never forget it," tweeted Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne Perez' win was a stunner, but Mandy Rose's release less than 24 hours after losing the NXT Women's Championship was even more shocking. It will be interesting to see who Roxanne defends the title against first in WWE NXT.

