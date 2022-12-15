Toxic Attraction member breaks silence on Mandy Rose's WWE release

The wrestling world was shocked to find out about the release of Mandy Rose. The release came as a shock as Rose was one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions on the brand and was expected to move to the main roster soon. Recently, Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin broke the silence on their leader's release.

Last year, Mandy Rose returned to the developmental brand to reinvent herself after wrapping up an on-screen relationship with Otis and ending her partnership with Dana Brooke. She quickly formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to take over the brand.

Last night, Rose lost her title to Roxanne Perez, who became the first-ever Iron Survivor winner. A recent report from FightFul revealed that Rose was released from her contract and left the company. Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin broke the silence on the Golden Goddess release. Check it out:

Unfortunately, there are no updates on what Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will do after Rose's departure from the company.

Toxic Attraction is still going after WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after Mandy Rose's departure

Last year, Mandy Rose created Toxic Attraction on NXT to dominate the women's division. In October, the trio were covered in gold as Rose became the NXT Women's Champion, and Dolin and Jayne became the brand's Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this year, Dolin and Jayne lost their titles to Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez at Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event. However, they won the titles back in less than four days. It's been a while since the group hasn't held tag titles in the former black-and-gold brand.

A few weeks ago, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne began calling out Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as they wanted a shot at the champions. Last night, they faced Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a tag team match. However, the match ended with all three teams brawling.

Next week, the three teams will collide in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see if Toxic Attraction regains the title for the third time and without the Golden Goddess in their corner.

