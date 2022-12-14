WWE abruptly releases Mandy Rose following title loss - Reports

Last night, Mandy Rose faced Iron Survivor winner Roxanne Perez and lost the NXT Women's Championship after over 400 days. According to recent reports, the Golden Goddess has been released by the company.

Last year, Mandy Rose moved to the developmental brand, where she created Toxic Attraction and dominated the division as the NXT Women's Champion. She lost the title to Roxanne Perez last night. However, the two were set to face at NXT New Year's Evil.

Today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the former champion has been released from the company. The report states that WWE officials were put in a difficult position as she crossed certain parameters of her current deal with the company. Here's the official quote:

"WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Mandy Rose outside WWE. Currently, there are no reports on Toxic Attraction and what could be next for Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne.

