Triple H and WWE creative reportedly planning for top NXT act's move up to SmackDown 

It has been reported that the head of WWE creative Triple H has planned for the top NXT trio, Toxic Attraction, to eventually become part of the SmackDown roster.

Consisting of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jaye, Toxic Attraction has been one of the standout acts of NXT over the past year and a half, with all three members holding gold at one point or another.

With Mandy losing her Women's title last night on NXT, Xero News reported that the group's call-up would see them become members of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Toxic Attraction & Mandy Rose are slated for the SmackDown brand upon their main roster arrivals. However, WWE are discussing with Mandy Rose multiple options, as they do not want her continuing with her Onlyfans."

Last night on NXT, Mandy Rose's historic 413-day title reign as the Women's Champion came to a dramatic end as she was beaten by WWE newcomer, 21-year-old Roxanne Perez.

Triple H reacts to Toxic Attraction's recent brush on the WWE main roster

This past summer, the company put together a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions, a surprise last-minute addition to the bracket was that of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Surprisingly, the duo won their first-round matchup as they defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville on SmackDown, leading to Triple H congratulating the pair on social media.

"Seizing the moment. #Smackdown," Tweeted The King of Kings.

As head of WWE creative, Triple H has looked to add a much-needed spark to the women's Tag Team division, with current champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky adding a sense of legitimacy to the belts.

