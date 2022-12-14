NXT Superstar sends heartfelt message to the WWE Universe following historic win against Mandy Rose

NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe following her historic win against Mandy Rose.

Perez competed in the Women's Iron Survivor match against Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Kiana James at NXT Deadline. After having a wild brawl, Perez won the bout and earned a title shot for the NXT Women's Championship.

On this week's episode of NXT, Roxanne came out to celebrate her Deadline win but was interrupted by Grayson Waller and Mandy Rose. The latter duo taunted her by saying that she could never dethrone the NXT Women's Champion, leading to a match.

On the show's main event, the women faced each other in a singles match. The 21-year-old shocked the world by securing a win and her first title in the company.

Following her victory, Roxanne took to Twitter to mention how grateful she was for the new title.

"My heart is so full #AndNew," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Booker T stated that Mandy Rose is ready to move to the main roster

WWE legend Booker T believes that Mandy Rose is ready to move to the main roster after having a career resurgence in NXT.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his honest opinion on Mandy's growth in the industry and mentioned that the latter is all set to finally move to the main roster again.

"You can see the growth of Mandy Rose in ring, out of the ring. You could just feel when she's in the ring, she's a whole lot more comfortable now. And that's what it takes more than anything, especially out for the main roster," he said.

The veteran further noted that Rose has been in her comfort zone for the last 400 days, which has helped her gain confidence.

"When you move out of that [Performance Center], you move into these arenas where it's 20-30-50 thousand people, your confidence level gotta be to the roof as far as knowing that you can go out there and deliver... So these 400 days have definitely put her in a comfort zone to where now she feels like, 'okay, I'm ready. I'm ready to go try.' [...] So I say yeah, go back and give it another run," Booker added.

Now that Rose's 413-day run has ended, fans are waiting to see whether she will move to the main roster. It will be interesting to see how long Roxanne Perez can hold on to the NXT Women's Championship. Considering the stacked women's roster, the young champion will likely have many challenges coming her way.

What are your thoughts on Perez defeating Rose on NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

