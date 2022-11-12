NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez has described what it felt like to compete on WWE SmackDown for the first time in her career.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion appeared on the October 14th episode of the blue brand. She appeared to pick Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade's opponent for their 'Pick Their Poison' stipulation. She and Rodriguez then teamed up with Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match in a losing effort.

During her recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Roxanne Perez reflected on her debut, describing it as a surreal moment. She added that SmackDown was the first WWE show she attended when she was young:

“That was very surreal. SmackDown was actually the first live WWE show that my dad took me to, so I was maybe like 11, and he surprised me. He’s like come on, we’re going somewhere. I was like, where are we going? We get to the arena, and I walk in, and they have all the WWE merch, and I was like, we’re at a WWE show, and it was SmackDown," said Perez. (H/T Fightful)

In case you missed it, you can check out the NXT results here.

Roxanne Perez comments on sharing the ring with Bayley

At 21 years old, The Prodigy is one of the youngest superstars in WWE right now. Bayley is one of the superstars that she looked up to growing up.

Roxanne Perez said she was happy that she got to share the ring with The Role Model, that too in front of her mother:

"Being able to wrestle one of my childhood idols, Bayley, everything was just so perfect. It was a really full-circle moment, and my mom was there as well. She was in the crowd, and she was so happy, so yeah, that was surreal," said Perez.

Roxanne made history by becoming the first wrestler to compete on SmackDown who is younger than the show itself. It'll be interesting to see what she does on the main roster after being called up.

Were you impressed with Roxanne Perez's performance on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes