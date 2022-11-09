Joe Gacy and The Schism kicked off NXT and Gacy said that he will be facing Cameron Grimes for the last time.

WWE NXT Results (November 8, 2022): Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes started off strong and got several kicks early on before Gacy locked in a Crossface. Grimes hit a springboard slam before the Schism tried to interfere by grabbing Grimes' leg from the apron.

The Schism then got on the apron but Grimes kicked them off and hit a big crossbody on Gacy. Grimes got a big poison Rana before Ava ran yet another distraction from the apron and allowed Gacy to hit the handspring clothesline for the win.

Result: Joe Gacy def. Cameron Grimes

Grade: B

Axiom and Nathan Frazer ran into JD McDonagh backstage, and JD taunted them before booking a match with Axiom.

We got another barbershop promo from Trick and Carmelo, and the former North American Champion said that he will sign the contract for the title rematch with Wes Lee next week.

The arena went dark, and we got a cryptic message from The Scrypts that talked about watching NXT fall.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

Ruca got a few slaps early on before sending Lopez out of the ring. Outside the ring, Ruca took a clothesline before getting a near fall in the ring.

Ruca came back with some big moves before getting a splash in the corner. Ruca went up top, but Lopez dragged her down and hit her finisher for the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez def. Sol Ruca

Indi Hartwell attacked Lopez after the match and took her out as payback for last week.

Grade: C

Jacy Jayne was on a video call with Mandy Rose when she was attacked by Alba Fyre, who beat her up off-screen before threatening the champ.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase on NXT

Dempsey grounded Chase early on, but Andre Chase got out of the hold and dropped Dempsey with a big slam and some kicks. Dempsey countered a Uranage and locked in another painful hold.

Chase was in trouble and Duke Hudson took a white towel and threw it in the ring to force the match to stop, calling for a forfeit on Chase's behalf.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Andre Chase

Grade: C

Kiana James showed up at Fallon Henley's family bar and wanted to buy the place. Henley told her no, but James kept insisting before finally giving up.

Stacks vs. Hank Walker on NXT

Hank took Stacks to the corner and laid down some strikes before Stacks came back with a headlock but was tossed out of the ring. Back in the ring, Walker was taken down before Stacks got some elbow strikes and a knee for a near fall.

Walker blocked a kick and hit a clothesline before tackling stacks across the ring. Walker hit a splash in the corner before Stacks slapped him and jabbed him in the eye. Hank took a knee to the back of the head before going down for the three-count.

Result: Stacks def. Hank Walker

Grade: B-

Grayson Waller's talk show was up next on NXT, and Von Wagner and Bron Breakker were the guests. Waller said that the NXT universe didn't think that Wagner deserved the title shot, and Von said that he was not there to get public support but to win matches.

Wagener was shown a hate comment and said that he didn't care about the haters and was focused on decimating Breakker. Wagner said that he would take the title from Bron and threatened to ragdoll him in the ring before the two had an intense staredown.

Cora Jade called Wendy Choo a friendless loser and made fun of her in a backstage promo.

Axiom vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

The match went outside early on and JD sent Axiom's knee into the steel steps before targeting the same knee in the ring. Axiom got a kick to the head before getting some chops and a dropkick.

Axiom a dive to the outside but seemed to have hurt his knee. Back in the ring, JD kicked Axiom's legs from under him but missed a move in the corner. JD locked in the sharpshooter before the two got into a slugfest.

JD hit a dive but Axiom got his knees up and got some near falls off a Hurricanrana and a kick. They traded holds on the mat before the match had to be called because Axiom's knee was seriously injured.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Axiom

After the match, JD got on the mic and called out the rest of the locker room, especially Apollo Crews.

Grade: B

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp on NXT

Brutus attacked Kemp on the ramp, and they brawled their way to the ring as the timer kicked off. Kemp was sent outside and into the steel steps before bouncing his head off the announcers' desk.

Back in the ring, Kemp got in control and sent Brutus into the corner before getting a steel chair. Brutus hit the chair away before unloading on Kemp and getting some big sentons. Brutus took the chair and smacked Kemp with it, ending the match.

Result: Damon Kemp def. Brutus Creed via DQ

After the match, Brutus beat Kemp down with a steel chair before Sanga and Veer showed up on the balcony and stared down Diamond Mine.

Grade: B

We got another cryptic promo on NXT before heading for the main event.

Backstage on NXT, Roxanne Perez was checking on Indi Hartwell, who told her that there was no place for friends in the business.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons - NXT Women's Tag Title Match

Lyons and Chance kicked off the match, and Stark was tagged in early on with the challengers in control. They went after Katana's arm before Kayden came back with a big crossbody.

Stark was in the ring and missed a dive before trying for a suplex that was countered by Chance with a DDT. Zoey almost ran into Lyons before the champs took out Nikkita and sent her outside.

Chance hit a DDT before the Champs came in with the 450 Splash combo before picking up the win.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

Stark attacked Lyons and the champs after the match and wiped her own tag partner before posing in the ring as NXT went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

