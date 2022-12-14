"Terrible booking" - Wrestling world erupts after Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion comes to an end

Mandy Rose has finally dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans reacted to her historic title reign coming to an end.
The majority of fans seemed happy about Roxanne Perez's crowning moment. However, a common narrative among fans suggested that the title change took place with no proper build-up.
Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Roxanne, but at the same time, they were disappointed in the rushed decision.
Some fans also suggested that Toxic Attraction might finally be getting called up to the main roster.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:
Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She won the title at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Gonzalez. Since winning the belt, she has defended it against numerous stars, including Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo, and other prominent names.
Two of her final defenses were against Fyre, whom she defeated in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match on a previous edition of NXT. With the loss, it remains to be seen if it's finally time for the Toxic Attraction leader to rejoin the main roster.
Were you happy about Mandy Rose losing the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.
Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here