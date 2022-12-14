"Terrible booking" - Wrestling world erupts after Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion comes to an end

Mandy Rose has finally dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans reacted to her historic title reign coming to an end.

The majority of fans seemed happy about Roxanne Perez's crowning moment. However, a common narrative among fans suggested that the title change took place with no proper build-up.

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Roxanne, but at the same time, they were disappointed in the rushed decision.

Some fans also suggested that Toxic Attraction might finally be getting called up to the main roster.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Thus ending her 413 day title run.



LFG! Roxanne Perez has defeated Mandy Rose to become the new #WWENXT Women’s ChampionThus ending her 413 day title run.LFG! Roxanne Perez has defeated Mandy Rose to become the new #WWENXT Women’s Champion 🚨🚨🚨Thus ending her 413 day title run.LFG! https://t.co/ab0XpC9pJC

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WrestleOps Mandy had a tremendous reign. Wish the match was hyped up a bit more, but very happy for Roxanne. @WrestleOps Mandy had a tremendous reign. Wish the match was hyped up a bit more, but very happy for Roxanne.

Zia_cowboy88 @Zia_cowboy88 @WWE @roxanne_wwe @WWE _MandyRose I don’t like it. Mandy reign ending and a new champion rising deserved a bigger stage. Having it happen on a random nxt episode just feels, blah. @WWE @roxanne_wwe @WWE_MandyRose I don’t like it. Mandy reign ending and a new champion rising deserved a bigger stage. Having it happen on a random nxt episode just feels, blah.

Jonathan Mitchell @Jon_Mitchell3 @WWE So happy for Roxanne! But I wish Mandy could’ve at least dropped it on a TakeOver instead of a random TV taping @WWE So happy for Roxanne! But I wish Mandy could’ve at least dropped it on a TakeOver instead of a random TV taping

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @Fightful absolutely. Mandy did a good job at looking good but Roxanne will continue on the wrestling part like so many did before her. Can just think of the many matchups, so good. @Fightful absolutely. Mandy did a good job at looking good but Roxanne will continue on the wrestling part like so many did before her. Can just think of the many matchups, so good.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roxanne Perez was the first-ever ROH Women's Champion in 2021. A year later, she is now the NXT Women's Champion.



The future is so bright for her. Roxanne Perez was the first-ever ROH Women's Champion in 2021. A year later, she is now the NXT Women's Champion.The future is so bright for her. https://t.co/zmDmK410tz

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She won the title at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Gonzalez. Since winning the belt, she has defended it against numerous stars, including Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo, and other prominent names.

Two of her final defenses were against Fyre, whom she defeated in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match on a previous edition of NXT. With the loss, it remains to be seen if it's finally time for the Toxic Attraction leader to rejoin the main roster.

Were you happy about Mandy Rose losing the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

