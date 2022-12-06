"I'll be checking the mail" - 6-time world champion will compete in the Royal Rumble if he gets an invitation from  Triple H and WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed rumors suggesting he would be a participant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Booker T recently announced that he is returning to the ring on December 18 to team up with Mysterious Q to challenge Warren Johnson and Zack Mason for the ROW Tag Team Championships. Rumors have since suggested he could also be one of the surprise participants in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed these rumors, stating that he would be willing to compete in the Royal Rumble if he gets an invitation from WWE and Triple H.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'll be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that date because if I get the invitation, I'm definitely gonna, you know, execute it, definitely going to be, you know, be there. I'm gonna be in the middle of that ring. I'm gonna be prepared to be in the middle of that ring if that happens. But now, I mean nobody's talked to me or anything like that about being in the Rumble. There again I don't have any itch to scratch or anything like that but hey man I'm always down," he said. (18:50 - 19:23)

Booker T is now a color commentator in WWE

Booker T initially retired from the in-ring competition in 2012 after wrestling for over 25 years. He has since become a color commentator and panelist in WWE. Meanwhile, he also runs his own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, in Texas. Over the past few years, the former World Heavyweight Champion has wrestled in a few matches in his promotion.

The 57-year-old last competed in July. He teamed up with Blake Cortez, Bryan Keith, Gasper Hernandez, & Mysterious Q to face Team Sharmell, which included Edge Stone, Gino Medina, Ryan Davidson, Stephen Wolf & Will Allday in a 10-man tag team match. Nevertheless, Team Booker T lost the bout.

