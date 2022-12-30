"Man, who are these guys" - WWE legend Booker T opens up on initially disliking eight-time champions

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has always been candid with his opinions, especially since he launched his podcast. The two-time Hall of Famer recently recalled his initial meeting of The Young Bucks and how he wasn't impressed with them.

Despite gaining the most popularity during his WWE run, Booker has wrestled in numerous other promotions. Notably, his time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling allowed him to meet some of AEW's future major players, like the Young Bucks and Samoa Joe.

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T detailed his initial impressions when he met the Bucks.

“I talked about when The Young Bucks was in Impact Wrestling, I was like, ‘Man, who are these guys? What they heck are they doing?’ Making muscles and they didn’t have any muscles but they’d still be flexing and whatnot."

Booker continued, noting the impact that the Bucks have had on the industry since the first time he met them.

"And now, 2022, the Young Bucks are some of the hottest guys out there. You gotta be able to understand this generation if you want to be a part of it. It’s different. And they ain’t following the rules. I think you got to be able to be able to go with the flow and figure it out if you want to be a part of this Gen Z era. That’s all it is." (H/T: 411Mania)

Booker T once addressed the rampant rumors of The Young Bucks ever going to WWE. He shut down the theories while claiming that they'd never leave AEW for something as petty as their squabble with CM Punk.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show, right here.

The WWE Hall of Famer notably shed some light on the infamous "hand-shake" incident between him and the Young Bucks

Several years ago during the Young Bucks' WWE tryout, the two allegedly failed to show Booker T respect when they crossed his path. This led to numerous online spats between the fans of both parties.

During an earlier episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T slammed all the news sites that reported that there were issues between the two parties.

"Not saying that they didn’t pay homage to me or anything like that. When I talked to those guys they said ‘Man, we was out of place!’ I don’t even think I was making that an issue, but that’s what the sites were saying!" the veteran revealed. (33:55 onward)

The WWE veteran and the Young Bucks eventually spoke years later, making light of the situation during an interview with the Jackson brothers.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes