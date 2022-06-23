"And this – this is freaking ridiculous!" - Booker T addresses beef he once had with two top AEW stars

Booker T has recently come under fire due to his recent comments about Adam Cole, however, the veteran recently recalled the reported issues between himself and the Young Bucks. According to Booker, the situation was blown out of proportion.

According to reports at the time, during one of The Young Bucks' WWE tryouts, one of the brothers leaned on Booker T's jacket and the brothers didn't shake the veteran's hand when they met him.

During the most recent The Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion noted how the alleged issue resulted in fans clashing with each other.

"A lot of the layers of the business over the years have been torn down. I go back to the Young Bucks and Booker T hand-shake situation. It became almost combative to the point where it was the Young Buck fans versus the Booker T fans! And this – this is freaking ridiculous!" Booker exclaimed. (33:21 onward)

Booker T continued, noting that the apparent issue was blown out of proportion by the reporting news sites.

"How hard is it to pay homage to the generation that came before you? Not saying that they didn’t pay homage to me or anything like that. When I talked to those guys they said ‘Man, we was out of place!’ I don’t even think I was making that an issue, but that’s what the sites were saying!" the veteran revealed. (33:55 onward)

The handshake situation wouldn't be the first time an alleged confrontation in the wrestling world was blown out of proportion. Luckily, there aren't any outstanding issues between the legend and The Young Bucks.

Booker T recently praised Young Bucks' rival Dax Harwood after his match against Will Ospreay

During the same The Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran touched on the recent cross-promotional match. Booker noted how he had been anticipating Will Ospreay's arrival in the United States for quite some time.

"And then I got a chance to see him (Ospreay) and Harwood and I go 'man, this damn Harwood is good.' He totally flipped the script on me when I was watching that match, from watching Will Ospreay to watching Dax Harwood. I must give them props, man," Booker said. (24:03 onward)

Dax Harwood has impressed quite a number of legendary wrestlers with his throwback wrestling technique. AEW World Champion CM Punk even recently praised Harwood after the two went toe-to-toe.

