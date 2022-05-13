CM Punk heaps praise on former WWE Champion in AEW

AEW veteran CM Punk recently took to Twitter to shower praise on FTR member Dax Harwood.

The 37-year old star faced off against Adam Cole this week in pursuit of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. Although Dax put up an impressive display of resiliency even after receiving a hit to his ribs, he was unable to take down Cole. This resulted in FTR members being eliminated from the tournament brackets.

After the loss, Dax Harwood shared a tweet explaining how he "went to failure," but did not fail.

In response to the tweet, CM Punk heaped praise on Dax, naming him as the wrestler of the year.

"My wrestler of the year so far. #FTR"

Although Dax is no longer in the running for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, FTR is currently the number one contender in the AEW Tag-teams division. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for them in the future.

AEW stars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were recently praised by a former WWE talent

AEW duo FTR is currently the best tag team in the business right now, according to former WWE star Doug Basham.

The long-standing duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a number of awards and accolades to their name, predominantly in the tag-team division. As of now, they are also the AAA and ROH World Tag-team Champions.

These accomplishments speak of FTR's long and illustrious career in pro-wrestling, where they have enthralled fans. Their performances have also garnered praise from a number of wrestling personalities all over the industry.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Doug Basham commented on how FTR could make anything look good, even "two broomsticks".

"I think the greatest tag team in the world right now is FTR. I'm a huge, huge fan of FTR, and they remind me a lot of the Andersons [Arn and Ole Anderson] back in the day, the way they work. Those guys could make two broomsticks look good, and they are just phenomenal," said Doug Basham. (22:56 - 23:21)

Given how they are praised all over the world, FTR certainly has commendable skill and talent. It remains to be seen where this talent will take them in AEW.

