"Those guys could make two broomsticks look good" - Former WWE star lavishes praise on AEW duo FTR (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Doug Basham recently shared his thoughts about AEW duo FTR and hailed them as the best tag team right now.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined All Elite Wrestling in early 2020 and quickly solidified their position as a major force to be reckoned with. Their recent streak of matches with The Young Bucks and The Briscoes has enthralled fans, making them the most sought-after duo in the business.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham is among the legions of admirers FTR has gained. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former named the duo as the "greatest" tag team working in the wrestling business right now.

He added that Harwood and Wheeler reminded him of Arn and Ole Anderson and that they could even make two "broomsticks" look good. Furthermore, the former WWE star stated that FTR could elevate all their opponents, no matter who they are.

"I think the greatest tag team in the world right now is FTR. I'm a huge, huge fan of FTR, and they remind me a lot of the Andersons [Arn and Ole Anderson] back in the day, the way they work. Those guys could make two broomsticks look good, and they are just phenomenal. When I want to watch tag team wrestling, I watch those guys and whoever they work with. It doesn't matter they are in the ring with; they elevate them and make them look good. So, kudos to FTR. I'm a huge fan, " said Doug Basham. (22:56 - 23:38)

FTR could soon challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Though they have been away from the AEW Tag Team Championships picture for a while now, FTR has both the AAA and ROH Tag Team Titles across. Moreover, a few weeks ago on Dynamite, they even teased challenging the All Elite titles when they came out to confront Jurassic Express.

While that interaction went nowhere, since Double or Nothing is just a few weeks away, FTR could soon make their intentions about winning the AEW Tag Titles clear.

Meanwhile, Dax Harwood is also busy with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, for which he qualified after defeating his partner, Cash Wheeler. He'll now square off against Adam Cole in the first round of the tournament on this week's episode of Dynamite.

