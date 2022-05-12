"I didn’t fail" - Dax Harwood breaks silence following AEW Dynamite match

FTR member Dax Harwood took to social media to share his thoughts on his AEW Dynamite match earlier.

On the Wednesday Night Show, Harwood faced off against Adam Cole in the first quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The former WWE star wasn't able to advance after his opponent made him submit with the Sharpshooter submission maneuver.

After the show, Harwood posted on Twitter to thank those who supported him. He added that he didn't fail, despite losing the match against Cole.

It should be noted that the FTR member took a shot on The Panama City Playboy in a video earlier, saying the latter was afraid of being humiliated.

"I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail," Harwood tweeted.

With the win earlier, Cole advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Harwood and Cash Wheeler will finally pursue the AEW Tag Team Championships while holding the ROH and AAA Tag Titles.

Several other AEW stars also advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

In the main event of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy faced Darby Allin in an 'Anything Goes Match' in another quarterfinal round of the tournament.

The bout featured several high-risk maneuvers, with both men showcasing their 'daredevil' tendencies. In the end, Hardy scored a crucifix pin on Allin to move to the semifinals and face Adam Cole.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter with a Storm Zero in the first quarterfinal match of the women's tournament. The Australian star will now wait between the winner of Dr. Britt Baker and a 'joker' (surprise entrant) in their quarterfinal bout.

On Rampage this Friday, Ruby Soho will face Riho in their quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. Fans will have to tune in over the next few weeks to see who will face off at Double or Nothing for the said tournament's finals.

