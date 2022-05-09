"Are you afraid to embarrass yourself?" - Former WWE star sends a heated message to Adam Cole

One-half of ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood delivered a strong note on social media to Adam Cole ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

Harwood and Cole were placed in the same bracket for the quarterfinals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. They qualified for the tournament by beating Cash Wheeler and Tomohiro Ishii, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, the FTR member posted a video to put The Panama City Playboy on notice. Harwood said that he's fine to go to failure while questioning Cole's ability to do so.

"At least, I did go to failure and I wasn't afraid to go to failure because if I wanna succeed in this Owen Hart Tournament, the most important thing in my wrestling career right now is to succeed in this Owen Hart tournament and for me to succeed, I gotta go to failure Adam Cole. Are you willing to go to failure? Are you willing to go to failure? Are you willing to fail? Are you afraid to fail? Are you afraid to embarrass yourself? Are you afraid to embarrass yourself in front of your friends and all your peers because I ain't. There's nothing for me to lose. There's a lot for you to lose, Adam," Harwood said. [1:25 - 1:55]

Check out Harwood's video tweet below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR One glass of Clase Azul and I do this. Adam Cole, you willing to go to failure? I know I am. One glass of Clase Azul and I do this. Adam Cole, you willing to go to failure? I know I am. https://t.co/WTZJ1aBWDi

The other quarterfinal brackets for the men's tournament are Rey Fenix against Kyle O'Reilly, Samoa Joe versus a 'joker' (a surprise entrant), and Darby Allin against Jeff Hardy.

Dax Harwood previously took a dig at Adam Cole about their time in WWE

The FTR member posted earlier on his Twitter about how he saw The Panama City Playboy being given everything during their time in WWE.

Harwood also guaranteed Tony Khan that he would defeat Cole in their quarterfinal match this Wednesday.

"I’ve watched Adam Cole get handed the keys to the kingdom everywhere we’ve been. From the place before, all the way to AEW. Sorry, Tony, but I can’t let him win this," Harwood tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I’ve watched Adam Cole get handed the keys to the kingdom everywhere we’ve been. From the place before, all the way to AEW. Sorry, Tony, but I can’t let him win this. I’ve watched Adam Cole get handed the keys to the kingdom everywhere we’ve been. From the place before, all the way to AEW. Sorry, Tony, but I can’t let him win this. https://t.co/yGAQpKkTDd

It should be noted that Harwood and Wheeler were in WWE as The Revival, whereas Cole was in the company as a part of NXT and was the two-time champion of the brand.

Who will win between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Tournament? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha