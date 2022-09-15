"It just sounds so childish" - Wrestling legend downplays rumors of two suspended AEW stars possibly leaving for WWE under Triple H's regime

Booker T has discarded prevalent rumors about The Young Bucks joining WWE under Triple H's leadership.

The media scrum following All Out on September 4 spun out a cumbersome situation for All Elite Wrestling. CM Punk's verbal tirade against AEW's EVPs and Hangman Page led to an alleged backstage altercation in the locker room. The Elite have been suspended after the brawl, with Punk and Ace Steel's future undetermined.

Following the incident, the corporate positions of The Elite members have been in hot waters. It was earlier reported that The Young Bucks had indirectly sent feelers out to WWE. Given Triple H's powerful stance, rumors of the Jackson brothers heading to the global juggernaut have been doing the rounds.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker reflected on why the brotherly duo isn't likely to join Triple H's camp:

"They should be okay as far as money goes. I don’t think that they’re like some indie guys that are going to be looking for a job immediately because they had a fight or misunderstanding with somebody at work," said Booker.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer further weighed in on the augmented rumors and disposed of their likelihood:

"It just sounds so childish. It could be true, but a lot of people are just making up stories right now, and I just do not see The Young Bucks getting in touch with WWE upper management after they’ve had a kerfuffle with somebody at work,” he added. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Jim Cornette feels Triple H doesn't need The Young Bucks in WWE

After Vince McMahon's retirement in July 2022, Triple H has donned the role of the creative head for both RAW and SmackDown. Since taking charge, The Game has been lauded for his work, and fans have been pondering upon the chances of a talent exodus from AEW to WWE.

During a recent Jim Cornette Experience episode, Cornette aired his thoughts on Hunter's potential interest in signing The Young Bucks:

"If these two little f***ing dips**ts are trying to get a deal, I don’t think Triple H would look at them with as much disdain as Vince, but he still don’t need them," said Jim Cornette.

(You can read more here)

Matt and Nick Jackson played unparalleled roles in establishing All Elite Wrestling in 2019. It should be noted that the Jackson brothers' five-year AEW contract will expire in January 2024. So far, there hasn't been any concrete evidence of the tandem being in talks with WWE management.

What's your take on Tony Khan suspending The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Young Bucks eventually leave AEW for WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh