Major update on police allegedly being involved in CM Punk's backstage brawl after All Out media scrum

The recent backstage turbulent event featuring CM Punk after All Out 2022 has evolved into a massive situation.

At the media scrum for All Out, the Second City Saint held nothing back and called out the promotion's Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) for being 'irresponsible.' He also went on to take a dig at a returning MJF and former rival Hangman Page.

Following the media interaction, CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with the newly crowned AEW Trios Champions. Steel allegedly bit Omega and hurled a chair at Nick Jackson, resulting in a black eye.

At the event, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to begin his second reign as AEW World Champion. While celebrating his victory he was interrupted by The Salt of the Earth who made his return to the promotion after nearly three months. The last time he appeared on AEW television, he gave a scathing promo on how he was being underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion.

As reported, Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega and CM Punk threw some punches. Another witness highlighted that The Elite had entered the locker room in an aggressive manner to confront Punk and the ordeal continued for six minutes. Brandon Culter, Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck attempted to break up the brawl.

Fightful Select recently reported that the AEW talent had not heard anything from the AEW President in light of the scuffle. A higher up in the promotion allegedly cited that there would be no official announcement on the matter. Fightful had reached out to the Hoffman Estates Police Department who stated:

"Hoffman States Police Department does not have any police reports, nor any documentation that police were requested, during AEW All Out event for anything that allegedly occurred backstage. The only police response at the event was regarding a family issue in the audience."

Ace Steel to allegedly depart from AEW post CM Punk incident

Ace Steel sided with his real-life friend CM Punk in the backstage incident. Many other talents and personnel had to separate the stars from assaulting each other.

Punk attempted to punch Matt Jackson but hit his brother instead before Omega and Steel got involved in a vicious attack.

However, earlier Fightful Select reported that the 49-year-old star will no longer be associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On MJF's return, he seemingly made it clear he was going after the AEW World title affter winning the Casino Royale match with some assistance from his new found ally Stokely Hathaway.

What do you think about CM Punk's involvement in the backstage brawl? Sound off in the comments.

