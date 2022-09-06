Major update on top AEW stars allegedly attempting to "save their lives" during CM Punk's backstage scuffle after All Out media scrum

The AEW backstage situation following CM Punk's verbal tirade recently was nothing short of total chaos, according to reports.

The media scrum after AEW All Out has been a hot topic recently, with CM Punk going all out (no pun intended) against the EVPs of the Promotion, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. The ensuing blowout has caused ripples throughout the pro-wrestling world, as fans are confused as to whether it is all an elaborate work.

As if this was not enough, a recent report from PWI claimed that the situation backstage had escalated to Ace Steel having a brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Steel is even alleged to have hit Nick Jackson with a chair, leading to the latter sporting a back eye. The report further claimed that one person outright said it was a situation of "them trying to save lives."

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

CM Punk is expected to face MJF soon for the AEW World Title

Reports of the backstage drama have seemingly overshadowed a major return in AEW.

After months of being absent, MJF made his way back into the All Elite scene with a blast. Fans were shocked when the Casino Ladder Match was hijacked by several masked men led by Stokely Hathaway, who took down the prize after climbing up the ladder. He then presented the future AEW World Championship title shot to a masked man, who was presented as the surprise joker entrant in the match.

nini @hookhausens that head tilt in the beginning is 100% mjf

that head tilt in the beginning is 100% mjf https://t.co/xwrtenEj7v

The finale of the All Out pay-per-view saw MJF walking out to the entrance of the ramp and having a staredown with the new AEW World Champion.

While the Promotion's backstage may be in turmoil right now, fans can still expect a more direct confrontation between the Salt of the Earth and CM Punk soon.

Do you think MJF will defeat CM Punk this time? Sound off in the comments below!

