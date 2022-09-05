"Empty-headed f**king dumb f**k" - CM Punk completely loses it when asked about top AEW star at All Out media scrum

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk had a lot to say following his win over Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view, including a few choice words for former world champion Hangman Page.

The bad blood between the two rivals has been the talk of the wrestling world since the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite. In the episode, Punk called out Hangman for a rematch from their battle at Double or Nothing in May 2022.

This was unscripted as Punk was still seething with anger following unplanned comments made by Page during their war of words in the lead up to their match at the May pay-per-view.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Speaking at the AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk used all four of his favorite letter words when it came to the "anxious millennial cowboy."

"What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f**king dumb f**k like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and f**king go into business for himself, for what? What did I do? I didn’t do a god damn thing.” (H/T Fightful).

Punk went on to state that he wouldn't accept an apology at this point as he gave Hangman a chance to. However, since nothing came of it, the AEW World Champion resorted to calling Page out on TV.

"We’re far beyond apologies. I gave him a f**king chance. It did not get handled. You saw what I had to do, which is very regrettable, lowering myself to his f**king level. That’s where we’re at right now. I will still walk up and down this hallway and say, ‘if you have a f**king problem with me, take it up with me.’ Let’s f**king go.” said CM Punk (H/T Fightful).

CM Punk says Hangman Page wouldn't do such a thing to someone like Terry Funk

The "Straight Edge Superstar" wasn't done there, as he would claim that Hangman Page doesn't take advice from other people backstage. CM Punk thinks this is extremely stupid given the experience of other people around him.

“Our locker room, for all the wisdom and brilliance it has, isn’t worth shit when you have an empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business do public interviews and say, ‘I don’t really take advice.’ Who the f**k do you think you are? That’s stupid. I’m on a team with Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and I don’t need to work on my swing. I’m not gonna listen to these guys. F**king go f**k yourself." (H/T Fightful)

Rounding off his tirade on Hangman Page, Punk would state that if someone like WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk offered advice to Page, he would be an idiot not to listen to him.

"I dare you to f**king say that to Terry Funk’s face. ‘I don’t need to listen to you Mr. Funk, I know what I’m doing.’ F**king grow up.” said CM Punk (H/T Fightful)

Punk is now a two-time AEW World Champion. He is set to have a match against recently returned superstar MJF, who won the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out 2022.

Do you agree with what CM Punk had to say? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil