Former WWE Superstar reportedly set to depart AEW following backstage scuffle featuring CM Punk and current Champions

CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel could reportedly part ways with AEW. The former WWE star was reportedly heavily involved during the rumored backstage altercation between the newly crowned AEW World Champion and The Elite.

At All Out, Punk made headlines by becoming a two-time AEW World Champion. However, during the post-show media scrum, he went off on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and took digs at them for their positions as EVP.

Fightful Select has now noted that several sources within AEW believe Steel won't be part of the company after the backstage incident. There is also said to be a massive amount of heat on the AEW producer after All Out.

According to reports, Punk's comments at the post-show press conference didn't sit right with Omega and The Young Bucks. The newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions reportedly confronted Punk in his locker room, which led to the brawl.

Steel's involvement seemingly saw him bite Omega and a chair was also thrown at Nick Jackson, which reports say may have knocked out the latter.

What did CM Punk say regarding Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at the media scrum?

Speaking at the media scrum, CM Punk completely lost his cool and went off on his AEW colleagues.

The now two-time AEW World Champion went off on Omega and The Bucks. While Punk didn't namedrop either of those men, he did express his frustrations towards the EVPs.

Here's what he said:

"I’ll tell you why I’m upset about it. If you’re an EVP, you don’t try to middle your top babyface. Try to get your niche audience that is on the internet to try and hate him for some made-up, b******t rumor. Really p***es me off. Stepping on your own d**k, trying to f**king make money, sell tickets, fill arenas. These stupid guys think they’re in Reseda [California]."

CM Punk is now expected to feud with MJF, who made his return at All Out. During the closing stages of the show, he finally revealed himself and confronted the AEW World Champion.

