"Stepping on your own d**k, trying to f**king make money" - CM Punk brutally tears into top AEW stars following All Out

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk has blasted the company's EVPs 'The Elite' (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) following the recent All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the show's main event to become a two-time AEW World Champion. However, what the wrestling world is talking about in the aftermath of the event is the champion's outburst following the show.

There has been a lot ot backstage news creeping out of the AEW locker room as of late, with the "Straight Edge Superstar" often being in the middle of it, and this has tipped the scales even more.

Speaking at the AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk aired his frustrations with The Elite to the journalists in attendance, calling them stupid and lots of other explicit terms.

"I’ll tell you why I’m upset about it. If you’re an EVP, you don’t try to middle your top babyface. Try to get your niche audience that is on the internet to try and hate him for some made-up, b******t rumor. Really p***es me off. Stepping on your own d**k, trying to f**king make money, sell tickets, fill arenas. These stupid guys think they’re in Reseda [California]." said CM Punk. (H/T Fightful).

The Reseda line is in reference to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, a promotion based in California where The Young Bucks made their name in the wrestling business. The promotion often runs small venues to a group of hardcore wrestling fans.

AEW announcer Excalibur was one of the founders of PWG, so there could be even more backlash from this media scrum to follow. However, Sportskeeda Wrestling will have all of the latest news when it breaks.

CM Punk's frustrations stem from rumors of Colt Cabana being removed from the AEW roster

If there is one situation that has divided the AEW locker room, it's the real-life animosity between CM Punk and Colt Cabana, who Punk spoke about openly in his outburst.

This seems to be where a lot of the frustrations with The Elite come from. Punk blamed them for having to explain himself at the media scrum, despite the personal business between Punk and Cabana being behind closed doors for many years.

“The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t f**king manage Target, and they spread lies and b******t and put into a medium that I got somebody fired when I have f**k all to do with him. Want nothing to do with him. Do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. The fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f**king embarrassing." (H/T Fightful).

MJF returned to AEW at All Out held in Chicago. He looks set to challenge the newly crowned AEW World Champion.

