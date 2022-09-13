AEW's The Young Bucks' alleged response to rumors of them putting out 'feelers' to WWE

The Young Bucks established AEW alongside The Elite and Tony Khan, but rumors have been sprouting up that they might be looking to jump to WWE. According to a recent report, the two finally addressed the rumors' validity.

Bucks' infamous backstage brawl against CM Punk in the wake of AEW All Out has produced a ton of rumors. A recent report came to light about the two sending "feelers" out to WWE to see if the promotion might be interested in signing them.

While the Young Bucks have not made any official statements, during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer spoke on behalf of the brothers and said they denied the rumors.

“The only thing I know on that is they have said that story is not true. They talk to people in WWE, that’s not unusual. I do know that they’ve denied that stuff. I’m not saying it didn’t happen, I am saying they denied it happened,” Meltzer claimed. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer and the Bucks have notably had a close relationship for most of the brothers' careers, lending some legitimacy to the claims. But even Meltzer himself stated that while they denied it, that alone doesn't mean it never happened.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Jim Cornette doesn't believe that Triple H or WWE would be interested in signing the Young Bucks at this stage

The wrestling veteran has never been a fan of the Young Bucks, especially their wrestling style. Regardless of his criticisms, the duo have been heavily featured in AEW and are considered by many to be their top tag-team.

During a recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager laughed off the idea of the Bucks making it into WWE.

"They [WWE] have seen what it [AEW] looks like, that’s why all of a sudden they stopped the high contract offers to the WWE talent to keep them, but started f**ing firing people. If these two little f**king dips**ts are trying to get a deal, I don’t think Triple H would look at them with as much disdain as Vince, but he still don’t need them," said Cornette. [sic] [From 2:28 onward].

The Movement - Home of FaM @TheMovementXx Kenny Omega and/or The Young Bucks going to the WWE would be the biggest deal since AJ Styles signed to the company.



It would rock the wrestling world to it's core. Kenny Omega and/or The Young Bucks going to the WWE would be the biggest deal since AJ Styles signed to the company. It would rock the wrestling world to it's core. https://t.co/66COHrqPP0

Dave Meltzer himself recently put the rumor into further speculation, as he clarified that the brothers are still under contract until late 2023.

Despite this, could the Young Bucks shockingly jump ship to WWE? Sounds off in the comments section below!

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi