Potential rumor killer on AEW's The Young Bucks reportedly showing interest in jumping ship to WWE

The Young Bucks were reportedly interested in signing on with WWE, however, a recent report might have shot that down entirely.

The now infamously reported post-All-Out backstage brawl is well known to many fans. While reports are still conflicting, the Young Bucks did indeed get into a scuffle with CM Punk. The fight, and all involved parties following suspensions, have led many fans to question if the brothers will still stay in AEW if they have the choice.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke on the rumors of The Young Bucks showing interest in WWE.

“They’re under contract until the end of 2023. Everyone should send out feelers at the end of their deal and go back and forth and see what the offers are. We’re a long ways away from that thing," Meltzer said. "Now there is a situation here and if it goes the wrong way and they’re let go or something like that, you know, they were taken out of the open."

Meltzer continued, denying that he ever reported that The Bucks sent out "feelers" to WWE.

"I don’t know how this things going to turn out. So I mean that whole thing? They’re under contract until the end of 2023. We have to wait until a lot of things play out. I don’t know how this thing’s gonna play out. So, leave it at that. But no, I did not report that at all.” (H/T: CagesideSeats)

While Meltzer has shot down any notion of him breaking the story, he didn't deny that the Young Bucks are interested in WWE. Either way, fans will have to wait around a year to see if the former AEW World Tag Team Champions end up following Cody Rhodes or not.

A WWE legend recently made it clear that he backs CM Punk's side in his brawl against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

While reports are still hazy as to who exactly was at fault in the post-All Out backstage brawl, the most recent update suggested that Omega tried saving Punk's dog, Larry. This has led many fans to at least jointly agree on one aspect, as The Cleaner is known for his love for animals.

As for the rest, WWE legend Dutch Mantell believes that The Young Bucks were the ones who initiated the brawl.

"As for the @AEW debacle, I don’t have a dog in the fight but I’m tending to side with @CMPunk simply because of guts. He said what he said in public so everybody heard it. The @youngbucks didn’t like it…thus the confrontation backstage. @TonyKhan you got a mess. @WSI_YouTube" - Mantell tweeted.

While the internal investigation into the brawl is still ongoing, MJF is reportedly a key witness in the altercation and his statement will be vital.

Regardless of the outcome, could the Young Bucks still decide to jump ship to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

